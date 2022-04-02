StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $38.38. 838,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $1,664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $6,525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.