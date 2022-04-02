StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,402. The company has a market cap of $769.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 322,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

