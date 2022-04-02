StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DHC. B. Riley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.
Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,402. The company has a market cap of $769.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89.
Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.
