StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.09.

NYSE:EL opened at $274.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.07 and a 200-day moving average of $319.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

