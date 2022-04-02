StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get First Busey alerts:

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94. First Busey has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $13,115,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 536,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 164,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 270.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 49.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.