StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FHN. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.
FHN stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.
In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Horizon (FHN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.