StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FHN. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

FHN stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

