StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,376. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $789.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.