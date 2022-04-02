StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 998,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,592. Gentex has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

