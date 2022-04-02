StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Hologic stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

