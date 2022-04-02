StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $24.47. 1,359,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,898. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $84,707.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,484. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,308,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after acquiring an additional 603,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 126.4% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after acquiring an additional 557,667 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

