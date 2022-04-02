StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.19. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

