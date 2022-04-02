StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.93. 1,316,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
