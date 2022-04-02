StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.93. 1,316,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. The company has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 1 year low of $385.66 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

