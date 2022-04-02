StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 140,290 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.88 per share, with a total value of $2,929,255.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,024 shares of company stock valued at $33,071,349. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JELD-WEN by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.