StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.10.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $5.79 on Thursday, hitting $360.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,749. KLA has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.75 and a 200-day moving average of $378.88.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,296,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in KLA by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $598,653,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in KLA by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

