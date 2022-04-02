StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSI. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.78.

LSI traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $87.06 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

