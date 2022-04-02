StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.98. The stock had a trading volume of 529,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,103. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Williams III purchased 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

