StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.72. 1,216,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,407. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

