StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.
Shares of LPX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.72. 1,216,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,407. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,575 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
