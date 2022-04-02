StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of MCBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 36,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,695. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $63,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 42.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 95,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,399 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 199,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 518,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

