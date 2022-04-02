StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 119,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth $381,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 82.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in ManTech International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

