StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTOR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

MTOR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. 706,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Meritor has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Meritor by 2,075.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 724,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $16,873,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 31.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 480,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 67.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 217,262 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $5,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

