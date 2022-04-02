StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE NVRO traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $76.42. 719,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,079. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.