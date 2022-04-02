StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 1,458,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.10 and a beta of 1.13. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 336.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 264,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

