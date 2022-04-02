StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $350.98. 388,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $283.91 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $156,072,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

