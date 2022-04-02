StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $136.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

