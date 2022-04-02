StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.82. 573,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

