StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $69.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.