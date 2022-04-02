StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

