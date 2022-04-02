StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.
NYSE:SF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 766,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $83.28.
In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $66,826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,647,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,619,000 after acquiring an additional 743,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,312,000 after acquiring an additional 456,136 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 377,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stifel Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
