StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.
Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 496,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,957. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
