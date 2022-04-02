StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 496,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,957. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

