StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

SYY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

