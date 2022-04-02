StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

