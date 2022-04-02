StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $43.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

