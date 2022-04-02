StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,548,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after buying an additional 569,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,884,000 after buying an additional 176,350 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after buying an additional 134,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

