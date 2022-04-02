StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE WRN opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.31. Western Copper & Gold has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.83.
