StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $116.30 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.47.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

