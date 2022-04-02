StockNews.com Upgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,472,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.