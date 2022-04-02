StockNews.com Upgrades Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Senseonics stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

