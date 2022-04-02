Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 430,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,371 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stoneridge by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Stoneridge by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 212,920 shares during the period.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.