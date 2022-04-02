Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.
About Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG)
