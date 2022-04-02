Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,552.45

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,552.45 and traded as high as $1,654.00. Straumann shares last traded at $1,593.20, with a volume of 31 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,552.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,873.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.
