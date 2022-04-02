Strs Ohio Acquires 9,500 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUS opened at $55.66 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ePlus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

