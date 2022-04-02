Strs Ohio Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after purchasing an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 749,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 68,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

