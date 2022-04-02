Strs Ohio Has $1.16 Million Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

