Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,630 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEG opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

