Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,998,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 168,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 149,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.