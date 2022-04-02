Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Down to $6.54

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.38. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 149,951 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

