Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 543,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 386.6 days.

SMMCF stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.