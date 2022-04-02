Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Summit Materials posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 301.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 635,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

