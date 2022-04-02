Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 45,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,159,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
SUNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.
About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
