Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 45,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,159,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

SUNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

