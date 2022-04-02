Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 3,584,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.50 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 618.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 518,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 89,911 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 762,682 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

