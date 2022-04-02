Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of SGC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,703. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $293.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $582,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.